ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Thursday authorized sessions courts to hear rape cases under Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, ARY News reported.

The approval was granted to session courts till the establishment of special courts across the country to hear rape cases.

Dr Arif Alvi also approved the appointment of two additional judges in the Balochistan high court and thirteen others in the Lahore High Court.

The President too approved 90 days reduction in the sentence of prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr. This reduction will not be applicable to prisoners involved in heinous crimes.

On May 4, the law ministry sent a summary for the establishment of special courts that would conclude the trial of the accused in rape cases in four months.

According to a law ministry spokesperson, the ministry also forwarded the summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.

The ministry had proposed that the courts of district and session judges will be designated as special courts for speedy trials of accused persons.

President Arif Alvi last year in December promulgated the anti-rape ordinance 2020 which aims to give strict punishments to sex offenders, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

