President Alvi directs info ministry to project soft image of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Thursday directed the ministry of information to broaden its mandate to counter anti-state propaganda and project a soft image of the country on cyber space.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on social media, President Alvi said that social media was the harbinger of social change and had easy and vast outreach among the masses.

During the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan apprised the president that every effort was being made to effectively use this platform to promote the progressive and democratic image of Pakistan across the world.

She said, “like print and electronic media, social media advertisement is also under consideration in the new advertisement policy.”

The Secretary Information Mr. Shafqat Jalil apprised the president regarding the structural contours of social media setup in the ministry.

He also briefed the president on the initiatives taken by social media team of the ministry to counter anti-state propaganda and promote soft image of the country in an effective and timely manner.

