ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi stressed for to promote Pakistan’s soft image through its art and culture globally, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

He said this during a briefing by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) officials regarding the activities and future plans of the organization.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shafqat Jalil was also present of the occasion.

The president said Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is the cultural face of Pakistan representing all the cultural activities within and outside Pakistan.

He directed PNCA to make all necessary arrangements to facilitate individuals who want to donate their personal art and cultural collections for the public.

President Alvi also appreciated the contributions of PNCA towards the promotion and keeping the archival record of art and cultural activities on regular basis.

A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (January 25) had approved a series of cultural programmes aimed at showcasing Pakistan’s three-thousand-year-old civilisation, diversity and cultural richness globally.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the prime minister had said the cultural programmes would play a pivotal role in portraying Pakistan’s positive image across the globe and will bring a quality enjoyment for the people of the country.

