ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved a series of cultural programmes aimed at showcasing Pakistan’s three-thousand-year-old civilisation, diversity and cultural richness globally.

Expressing his views on the occasion, the prime minister said the cultural programmes will play a pivotal role in portraying Pakistan’s positive image across the globe and will bring a quality enjoyment for the people of the country.

“The activities will also benefit in making the youth of the country aware of their rich culture,” the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Secretary Information Shafqat Jaleel, Executive Director of Lok Virsa and other concerned.

Prime Minister Khan was briefed that the programmes will be organised at centre, all four provinces and the district level.

The schedule of 15 cultural programmes approved by the prime minister includes Lahore’s famous Mela Charaghan, Urs celebrations of various Sufi saints, and Gilgit-Baltistan Festival.

Read more: Government decides to relax visa rules to attract tourism, investment

Qawali Festival Pakistan and Shandoor Polo Festival of Chitral were also green-lighted in the meeting whereas the premier also approved Kartarpur Festival, Cholistan Jeep Rally, and Food and Music Festival.

A film festival, Jashn-e-Iqbal and a folk festival will also be organised, the meeting decided.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry made a promising announcement that the government was introducing a new revolutionary visa policy to encourage tourism in the country.

The policy has been framed after consultations with all stakeholders, he said. “Under this major visa initiative, 175 countries have been extended the facility of E-visa while the citizens of fifty countries will be given visas on arrival.”

Comments

comments