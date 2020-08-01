Turkey to continue supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir, Erdogan tells President Alvi

ISLAMABAD/ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has assured the Pakistani government of Turkey’s complete support to the Islamabad’s stance on Kashmir, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has telephoned President Dr Arif Alvi where they exchanged greeting on Eidul Azha festival.

President Alvi told his Turkish counterpart that Eidul Azha is being celebrated around the world amid various challenges including coronavirus pandemic. He praised the role of Turkey in global fight against the pandemic.

Alvi also highlighted the deteriorated situation of Kashmiris in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and issues to the Muslims living their lives amid extreme fear in India.

He said that the Indian government has continued its aggressive moves in IOJK for almost one year. The occupation forces continued their atrocities in Palestine and Kashmir amid coronavirus crisis.

President Erdogan said that Turkey and Pakistan have joint stances over the matters related to Kashmir dispute and Ankara will continue its complete support to Islamabad.

During the telephonic conversation, President Dr Arif Alvi also invited his Turkish counterpart to visit Pakistan after the elimination of coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan telephoned Prime Minister Imran Khan and extended greeting on the occasion of Eidul Azha festival.

