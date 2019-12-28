KARACHI: President Dr. Arif Alvi said on Saturday Pakistan Navy is playing a proactive role in securing the country’s maritime boundaries and the region’s maritime interests in the wake of the emerging threats in the maritime sector.

He was addressing the passing out parade of 112th Midshipmen and 21st Short Service Commission at Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi on Saturday.

The president said the Naval Academy has played an important role in achieving peace and harmony in the region by training cadets of friendly countries.

ALSO READ: Pak Navy successfully test fires different missiles in Arabian Sea, Makran Coast

He advised the passed out officers to come up to the traditions of their ancestors and the nation’s expectations.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, one hundred and ninety-nine passing out officers commissioned in Pakistan Navy. The passed out cadets included fifty-three foreigners and seven female cadets.

The chief guest distributed awards among the cadets who performed with distinction.

Take a look: Hangor Day: Pakistan Navy commemorates historic event of sinking Indian ship

Comments

comments