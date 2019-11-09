President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have said that it is high time to revert to the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal to find solution to the ills corroding the society and hindering the progress and prosperity.

In their separate messages on 142nd birth anniversary of great philosopher and thinker, Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, they said it is an occasion to recall and pledge for the nation to follow his message of self-awareness and self-esteem.

They said that Muslims of the Sub-continent would always remain indebted to the great visionary leader for his invaluable services.

They said Allama Iqbal infused a new spirit among the Muslims of the sub-continent, changed their thought process and provided them with a solid ideological foundation to strive for regaining their lost identity.

The great leader had also envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent and made remarkable contributions towards understanding the true message of Islam.

The President and Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to pledge on this day to make even greater efforts for the fulfillment of the dream of our forefathers and move forward according to the teachings of Allama Iqbal for the greater good of our society and our beloved homeland.

