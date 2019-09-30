Web Analytics
President FAPUASA resigns citing pressures to embroil in malpractice

ISLAMABAD: President Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association resigns under protest citing peers wanting him to engage in corrupt practices, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, President FAPUASA, Sohail Yusuf had disagreed to give in to the whims of faculty members who wanted him to entertain their unjust demands and agree to their illegal requests.

Stating the reason for the definitive step, Yusuf said that he wanted to stay clear of any unlawful act or wrongdoing and hence tendered his resignation to avoid undue pressures.

Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood earlier in the day.

Both dignitaries discussed ways to enhance the already existing bilateral cooperation in education and vocational training.

Federal Minister, is visiting Turkey next week to have meetings with his counterparts in the sectors of education, culture, and tourism to learn from each other’s experiences.

