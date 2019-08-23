President lauds role being played by business community for economic development

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the government is undertaking all possible measures to further improve the ease of doing business in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

The President said the business environment has already shown significant improvement as compared to last year.

The President commended Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry of being the first chamber in Pakistan for taking initiatives towards youth development and promotion of entrepreneurship.

President Dr Arif Alvi here on August 20 said that documentation of the economy was need of the hour to take the country out of the economic crisis.

Addressing a ceremony at Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President Alvi said that ease of doing business was among the top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

He said that the government always welcomed the private sector for undertaking public welfare and investment promotion ventures.

