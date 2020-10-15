President confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz on Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) on Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi on Thursday.

The award was conferred at an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi took resumed charge of his office on October 7. He is the 22nd chief of the PN.

After assuming the office of the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan paid courtesy calls on President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staffa General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

October 7, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) had assumed command as the 22nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) during a change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar in Islamabad.

During the ceremony, outgoing CNS Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi formally handed over the command of the Pakistan Navy by presenting the traditional scroll to Admiral Niazi. The outgoing CNS was also presented with a guard of honour.

