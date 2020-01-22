President of Azerbaijan, PM Khan discuss Kashmir issue

DAVOS: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, on the sidelines of World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020.Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Permamnent Representative to UN at Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi were also present. Posted by Imran Khan (official) on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Bilateral relations and ways and means to strengthen economic ties were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan, apprised President of Azerbaijan about grave rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir. “The valley is under lockdown from August 5, the day when BJP-government stripped Iok’s special status.”

He said Indian acts are threat to peace in the region and the world should take action in this regard.

The prime minister lauded Azerbaijan’s role on the Kashmir issue as a member of OIC.

The president Iiham Aliyev invited Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to visit Azerbaijan. Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations between both the countries.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan met with the President of United States Donald Trump at the sidelines of the WEF.

Expressing pleasure upon meeting the Prime Minister of Pakistan, US President Donald Trump had said that he considered him to be a friend, to which Imran Khan replied in kind stating that he was happy to meet the dignitary again.

PM Imran Khan while addressing the United States President raised the issue of the situation unfolding in Indian Occupied Kashmir and the atrocities the people were being subjected to in the region.

