KARACHI: President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Ashraf Nizami on Friday implored that Pakistan cannot remain in isolation from the world on the matter of the global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Dr Nizami said that the countries like America and Britain have also opted for lockdowns despite having a world of resources at their disposal.

Dr Ashraf Nizami added that the government should think about the safety of their people, this is not a matter of religion or trade, its about saving lives, Pakistan already faces a serious dearth of medical facilities and the decision to open mosques and places of worship could prove detrimental.

President PMA also said that the country should learn from the experiences of the world and capitalize on them rather than repeating their mistakes.

He also said that the a vast majority of those diagnosed with coronavirus have minimum symptoms of the dangerous infection and are commonly cured within a few days.

President PMA said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has predicted that the virus may last for up to two years till a viable cure comes to the forefront.

