President announces special remission in sentences for prisoners

ISLAMABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day, President Arif Alvi has announced a special remission of 90 days in sentences of the prisoners, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the special remission of 90 days is for all convicts except those convicted of murder, espionage, robbery, dacoity, abduction, anti-state acts and terrorist activities.

Sources said that the president granted the special remission in sentences under Article 45 of the constitution. 47 inmates of Faisalabad jails, 10 prisoners of District Jail Toba Tek Singh and others will get benefit from the special remission, the sources added.

Earlier on August 1, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had approved special remission for prisoners on the occasion of Eidul Azha and Independence Day.

The provincial government had announced to reduce the jail term of prisoners for 90 days on Eidul Azha and Independence. The provincial home department had also released a notification in this regards.

