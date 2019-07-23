WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump presented a cricket bat to Prime Minister Imran Khan along with a picture of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the only US President who had witnessed a test match in Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit has been a great success to forge and strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had reached the United States (US) on July 21 to pay a three-day official visit over the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Accompanied by a small delegation, the premier departed in a commercial flight on Saturday from Islamabad.

Since assuming office, it was the first state visit of PM Khan to the US on the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.

During their one-on-one meeting on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump discussed cementing of Pakistan-US bilateral ties at the White House.

PM Imran Khan was welcomed by the US President Trump upon his arrival at White House. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor and DG Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

