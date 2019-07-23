President Trump accepts PM Imran’s invitation to visit Pakistan, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said President Donald Trump has accepted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s invitation to visit Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Washington, Qureshi said US President Trump while expressing his will to expand partnership with Pakistan desired for strong ties with Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said delegation-level talks also held between the two countries and Donald Trump said we are going to have a very good relationship with Pakistan.

He said talks between the two countries comprises three meetings and the third meeting was extended in which Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Special Advisor to Prime Minister Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Zulfi Bukhari, Chief of Army Staff and Director General ISI were also present.

Shedding light on the successful elections in the erstwhile FATA, the FM said President Trump also lauded the process and termed it as a success of Pakistan.

He said the historical background of the Kashmir conflict was explained before Mr Trump and he also expressed his facilitation role in resolving the Kashmir issue.

Qureshi said the US President also endorsed Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process.

