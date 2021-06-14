Primary, middle schools will remain closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the extremely hot weather, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to keep the primary and middle classes closed for unidentified period, ARY News reported

According to a notification issued by the provincial elementary and secondary education department, all schools in the summer zone and some areas of the winter zone will remain closed until further orders.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai said the classes from class 9th to 12th will remain open across the province.

Read More: KP govt changes school timings due to heatwave

Earlier on June 11, in view of ongoing spell of heatwave in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government had changed the timings of schools.

According to a notification issued by Elementary and Secondary Education Department, all the public and private schools operating in both summer and winter zones would remain open from 7 am till 10 am.

“Primary and middle classes will remain off on coming Friday and Saturday (11th and 12th of June) and the decision regarding commencement of the said classes will be made on 13th of June,” the notification had read.

It had further said that the students of class 9th and 12th shall be taught those subjects only in which, they will appear in the board examination 2021.

