KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday announced to reopen primary schools from June 21 including other measures aimed at easing COVID restrictions besides closing down vaccination centres in the province on Sunday owing to vaccine scarcity, ARY NEWS reported.

The COVID task force meeting chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah made the decisions today in light of the declining trend of the COVID in the province.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The meeting also decided to open shrines, amusement parks and indoor gyms from June 28.

It was briefed during the meeting that the Covid positivity ratio has gone down to 3.9 percent in the province and there is a persistent decline in COVID-19 cases.

“We have a positivity ratio of 8.08 percent in Karachi, and 4.3 percent in Hyderabad,” the chief minister said adding that districts East and South of the metropolis are still reporting a higher number of cases.

He said that June 2021 saw deaths of 263 people related to COVID-19 and urged the people to follow SOPs as it could lead to further decline in cases and ease in restrictions.

Read More: Sindh records 8 new Covid casualties & 542 fresh infections

Murad Ali Shah shared that they performed COVID tests on 42,532 in-bound passengers of which 95 of them turned out to be Covid positive.

He further announced to shut Covid vaccination centres in the province on Sunday owing to a shortage of vaccines. “We will be receiving 1.5 million doses of SinoVac on June 21, 0.7 million doses of CanSino and 0.4 million jabs of PakVac on June 23,” he said adding that the Sputnik-V vaccine would also be available by last week of June.

Comments

comments