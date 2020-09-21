Primary student tortured for not bringing fees in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A teacher in Charsadda allegedly subjected a class three student to vicious torute over his failing to bring fees, ARY News reported on Monday.

The student, whose named has not been disclosed suffered injuries on face due to torture of the teacher. The uncle of the student alleged that his nephew was tortured over failure to submit school fues of vaccations.

A case has been lodged against the teacher on the complaint of uncle of the studnet. It was also learnt that the said primary school is opened from September 15.

It may be noted that the government in first phase had only allowed universities, colleges and classes of 10th and 9th to reopen.

Last week, Police arrested a school teacher in Jhelum after a video went viral showing him torturing two girls.

The video of the teacher corporal punishments to the students went viral on the social media which was also shared by Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda.

The teacher named Abu Bakar was taken into custody and case against him is also registered. Taking to Twitter, Faisal Vawda had congratulated the DPO Jhelum for prompt action on the video and said that the man is now behind the bars.

