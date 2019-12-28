Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair KP cabinet session today

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan to chair special cabinet session of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The performance of the provincial ministers will be reviewed in the meeting, sources confirmed and added that reshuffling in the portfolios is also on the cards.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to give go ahead for expansion in the provincial cabinet. PM Khan is scheduled to hold separate meetings with the Governor KP and Ministers before the cabinet session.

It is to be mention here that, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan’s airplane was diverted towards Peshawar due to inclement weather whereas it was scheduled to fly towards the capital, Islamabad from Karachi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and minister Usman Dar were onboard with PM Imran Khan.

The premier had arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit through a special flight on Friday, where he held meetings with the prominent business personalities and traders.

The premier also attended the prize distribution ceremony of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

