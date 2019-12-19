Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Jhelum next week: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Jhelum, next week, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Jhelum on December 26 and will also address a public gathering in Pinddadan. After Jhelum, more public gatherings will be organised in different parts of the country by the ruling party.

The prime minister is expected to make major announcements regarding development schemes in the area and will take masses into confidence over progress of his government.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee had said that any confrontation between the national institutions will be harmful for the country.

Read more: Detailed verdict on Musharraf treason case expected tomorrow: sources

Sources had said that the core committee held consultations over the December 17’s verdict of the special court which pronounced the death sentence to the former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case.

PM Khan had said the confrontation between national institutions will not serve the country, adding the incumbent government firmly believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and ensuring rule of law.

“We need unity in order to tackle national challenges and defeat external enemies of Pakistan,” said PM Imran Khan.

