LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday sent Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway gang rape case, to jail on 14-judicial remand.

Police produced the suspect before the court amid tight security. SP CIA Asim Iftikhar submitted an initial report regarding the arrest of the suspect to the court.

Police had on Monday announced to have arrested Abid Malhi from Faisalabad, after 33 days of manhunt.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial.

The Punjab police arrested Abid Malhi during a raid at Manga Mandi, some 111 kilometers away from Faisalabad. Sources had said the police initially conducted a raid at Tandlianwala Tehsil of Faisalabad to arrest the key suspect but he managed to escape moments before the police party reached there.

Later, acting on information about the presence of Malhi at his relative’s house in Manga Mandi, the police conducted a raid at the house and finally apprehend him.

