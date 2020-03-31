The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their final post on Sussex Royal Instagram before they step down from royal duties.

The couple who will drop the royal from their titles on March 31 (today), said that everyone “has the potential and opportunity to make a difference in their farewell post.

They said although followers may not see their presence on Instagram, they would continue their charity work.

Prince Harry and Meghan described the world as “extraordinarily fragile” and urged people to “lift each other up” to make it a better place.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” they wrote.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

They thanked fans for their support and said they looked forward to ‘reconnect soon.’

The pair have moved to Los Angeles from Canada with their son, Archie.

