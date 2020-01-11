Where will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move after royal exit?

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal life, people are wondering where will the couple will live.

The couple currently reside in Frogmore Cottage where they moved in early 2019. As the Sussexes plan to divide their time between UK and North America, the cottage will remain their base.

There are three locations speculations are rife about at the moment—Canada, Los Angeles and Cape Town, South Africa.

Prince Harry said in October 2019 that Cape Town “would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves.”

However, evidence and speculations suggest there are more chances of them living in Canada or Los Angeles.

The duchess’ mother Doria Garland still lives in L.A. Last fall, Vanity cited sources saying that the couple were hunting for a house in the city.

Another publication, Page Six claimed that sources close to the couple have said that L.A. is Meghan’s first choice.

“She likes the lifestyle and the privacy there. She has been getting advice on the move from close friends, including Oprah and the Clooneys, and they have encouraged her that she and Harry can step away from the royal family and follow their own path.”

Harry and Meghan recently spent Christmas and New Year’s on Vancouver Island, on Canada’s west coast so the country is also a contender.

Perhaps by the time Prince Harry finds a workable solution about stepping back as ‘senior royal, details about the location where two of the world’s most famous soon-to-be-former royals and their baby will live will be out.

Meanwhile, Meghan has returned to Canada to be with her eight-month-old sonson, Archie. He stayed with a nanny while his parents flew home to make the shocking announcement.

