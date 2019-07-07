Princess Diana was heartbroken and in tears after divorce, reveals friend

The mother of Prince Harry and Prince William was reportedly broke down into tears upon receiving the divorce papers from Prince Charles, reveals confidant, ARY News reported

The pair who had been married for 15 years before their separation and then eventual divorce in 1996 had a tumultuous relation, to say the least.

Diana called Nish Joshi, a holistic health practitioner, to confide in him after the divorce.

“Then after a moment she collected herself and said, ‘Well, I suppose £21 million is not bad for an ex-nanny,’ which I thought was cute,” said Joshi in a tell-all interview.

The revelation comes after Diana’s astrologer Debbie Frank’s claims of Diana never truly getting over Charles and the divorce.

Ms Frank has said Diana loved Charles “until her dying day” and was keen to “redo” her marriage.

Ms Frank told the Daily Mail in an interview: “I think she loved Charles until her dying day.

“I’m not saying she longed for him. She didn’t, said Ms Frank “but there was still that wound like there was with her mother.”

“I think she’d managed to get some distance, said a frail old Ms.Frank.

“When he triggered that feeling of abandonment in her, she became like a five-year-old again,” said Ms Frank in the interview implying that Diana sought the security and sense of being together with charles.

Diana never remarried after the divorce while Charles married Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in 2005, eight years after Diana died.