Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir recently got engaged, Sajal’s sister Saboor Aly revealed how Ahad Raza Mir approached their father to ask for her sister’s hand in marriage, ARY News reported.

Making an appearance on ARY Digital’s morning show with Nida Yasir, Sajal Aly’s sister Saboor chronicled the all-important phone call that sealed the deal for the lovebirds.

Saboor revealed that Ahad called her father to meet him in Lahore to allow him Sajal’s hand in marriage.

Read More: Iqra Aziz opens up about cyberbullying and negativity on social media

Saboor admitted that it happened very quickly as soon as both Sajal and Ahad realized they’re in love and wanted to take things forward to the next logical step.

When asked about how her sister felt about everything and this new chapter in life, Saboor said that she was confused and afraid of what their dad would say but everything happened very amicably and he approved of Ahad after the first meeting.

Answering a question about her personal plans to settle down, Sabool revealed that there was no such news in the near future as far as she was concerned.

Comments

comments