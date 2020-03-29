Princess Maria Teresa of Spain first royal to die from coronavirus

Spanish Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal to pass away due to coronavirus.

According to international media, the 86-year-old was a cousin of Spain’s King Felipe VI.

The post by her brother, announcing her death, reads, “On this afternoon… our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six.”

Princess Teresa was born on July 28, 1933, and studied in France and became a professor at Paris’ Sorbonne as well as a professor of Sociology at Madrid’s Complutense University. It was also said that she was known for her outspoken views and activist work, which led to her nickname the “Red Princess.

On March 25, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, had tested positive for coronavirus, his household said.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Clarence House said in a statement. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus,” Clarence House said. The Prince and his wife, Camilla, are self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Johnson in a tweet on Friday said that he has “developed mild symptoms” and is self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours, i have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus,” he said.

