Prison authorities fail to produce Uzair Baloch before court

KARACHI: A sessions court on Tuesday put off the hearing of 20 cases against infamous Lyari gang-war leader Uzair Baloch till May 14, ARY News reported.

The additional district and sessions judge South resumed hearing the cases as jail authorities presented a report before the court saying they cannot produce the accused due to the coronavirus scare.

The judge directed the authorities to produce him on the next hearing scheduled for May 14.

Uzair Baloch was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on January 30, 2016. He has allegedly been involved in criminal activities such as murder, extortion, encroachment, arms sale and harassment.

Earlier this month, the alleged Lyari gangster was produced before an anti-terrorism court in the Arshad Pappu murder case against him. He is nominated in nearly 62 criminal cases pending before different ATCs.

