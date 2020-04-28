Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Prison authorities fail to produce Uzair Baloch before court

Uzair Baloch Session Court

KARACHI: A sessions court on Tuesday put off the hearing of 20 cases against infamous Lyari gang-war leader Uzair Baloch till May 14, ARY News reported.

The additional district and sessions judge South resumed hearing the cases as jail authorities presented a report before the court saying they cannot produce the accused due to the coronavirus scare.

The judge directed the authorities to produce him on the next hearing scheduled for May 14.

Read More: Notorious criminal from ‘Uzair Baloch group’ caught from Karachi

Uzair Baloch was arrested by the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on January 30, 2016. He has allegedly been involved in criminal activities such as murder, extortion, encroachment, arms sale and harassment.

Earlier this month, the alleged Lyari gangster was produced before an anti-terrorism court in the Arshad Pappu murder case against him.  He is nominated in nearly 62 criminal cases pending before different ATCs.

Read More: Rangers inform SHC of Uzair Baloch’s military trial

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus infection rate falls in Sindh: CM Murad

Pakistan

Servant of Khursheed Shah tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan

Supreme Court requested to hear Daniel Pearl murder case next week

Pakistan

Double-decker tourism bus service to run in twin cities after Eid


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close