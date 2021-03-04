Private airline inducts two Airbus-A330 aircraft to its fleet

KARACHI: In a move to expand flight operation and provide better facilities to its passengers, SereneAir, a privately owned Pakistani airline has decided to induct two new modern Airbus-330 aircraft in its fleet, ARY News reported.

According to details, SereneAir will add two new modern Airbus planes to its fleet by March 25. With the addition of two new airbuses, the total number of Airbus A-330 will become three.

The new airbuses will be equipped with all standard level facilities.

Moreover, the country’s private airline has also announced to commence its flight operations for Sharjah from the second week of the ongoing month.

The airline will also launch its flight operations from Pakistan to Dubai next month in April.

It is pertinent to mention here that three new airlines on Feb 26. had sought Regular Public Transport (RPT) permit from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to operate domestic flights across Pakistan.

three new airlines Q-Airlines, Fly Jinnah and Jet Green Airlines have sought permission from the CAA to operate domestic flights in the country.

After scrutiny, two cases had been forwarded to the Aviation Division and after approval from the federal cabinet, the RPT licences would be issued to them.

