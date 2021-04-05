Private airline’s plane makes technical landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The aircraft of a private airline has made a technical landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after developing a fault, ARY News reported on Monday.

The plane of a private airline, SereneAir’s Karachi-Islamabad flight ER-502, made a technical landing at Karachi airport today. After developing a fault, the captain of the aircraft contacted the control tower and safely landed the plane at the airport.

The airline administration confirmed that the aircraft landed in Karachi due to a technical fault.

The passengers have been shifted to the airport’s lounge and arrangements are being made for their departure at the earliest, the administration added.

Airport sources told ARY News that the fault was developed in the aircraft’s engine and engineers are working to remove it.

Read: Air ambulance makes technical landing at Islamabad airport

Sources added that the second engine of the same plane had earlier developed a fault. An alternative flight will be arranged for transporting the passengers.

Earlier in March, an Indian plane had made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after, a man passed away while flying from Sharjah to Lucknow.

The pilot of an Indian airliner had to force the plane to make an emergency landing to deal with the situation at hand. The pilot sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation. Later, the pilot was allowed to make an emergency landing on humanitarian grounds.

Flight no 6E 1412 had made an emergency landing around 5 in the morning today.

The passenger had reportedly expired before getting first aid after the landing. The flight took off at 8.36 am to its destination after ensuring important measures.

