Private hospitals all set to treat COVID-19 patients in Punjab

LAHORE: The preparations have been completed to treat coronavirus patients at private hospitals across Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The spokesperson to Punjab’s healthcare commission said that the provincial authorities have expanded the provision of facilities to the citizens affected by COVID-19 pandemic.

52 private hospitals have been listed to provide medical facilities to the coronavirus patients including 21 in Lahore, 10 in Faisalabad, 6 in Rawalpindi, 5 in Sargodha, 3 in Gujranwala, one each in Narowal and Lodhran.

The total number of beds would be 1,222 in the isolation wards and high-dependency units at the hospitals. Moreover, the authorities have readied intensive care units (ICU) wards at the hospitals and 370 ventilators will be available for the patients.

The spokesperson added that COVID-19 tests initiated in 10 private laboratories after the intervention of the Punjab government.

Earlier in the day, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,093 in Punjab after 622 more people were diagnosed with the infection.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab reported one more death on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities in the province to 192.

The department also reported 4,240 recoveries while 184 healthcare workers have been affected by the virus in the province.

A total of 125,988 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

