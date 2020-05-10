622 new coronavirus cases push Punjab’s tally to 11,093

LAHORE: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,093 in Punjab after 622 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab reported one more death on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities in the province to 192.

The department also reported 4,240 recoveries while 184 healthcare workers have been affected by the virus in the province.

A total of 125,988 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

Earlier today, Punjab health authorities have allowed coronavirus patients’ isolation at homes with compliance of the standard operating procedures.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has granted permission for the home isolation of the coronavirus patients in accordance with the SOPs of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The patients with minor symptoms of the infection could be given permission to remain isolate at home, the chief minister said. The patient will remain under the observation of concerned district health authority.

Read More: Punjab govt extends lockdown till May 31, some businesses to reopen

Chief Minister Buzdar has said that the building housing a patient will be disinfected on daily basis. Under the SOPs, the patients will be provided with meals in disposable pots.

A committee nominated by the deputy commissioner will decide about permission for home isolation of a patient, the chief minister said.

Under the SOPs for home isolation, health authorities will give permission for home isolation after an inspection of the house and will not allow home isolation if no separate room will be available in the house for the patient. The family will be bound to report the health department about the condition of patient on a daily basis.

Comments

comments