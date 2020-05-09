LAHORE: In a move to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Punjab government on Saturday extended the ongoing lockdown till 31st of May, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial home department, all the mega shopping malls and educational institutes will remain closed till end of this month, however, some businesses have been allowed to reopen.

The notification issued by the provincial government says that barbershops, salons and beauty parlors have been allowed to open under the SOPs issued by the Punjab government. Grocery shops too can remain open between 9am to 5pm across the province.

Along with these, electric, steel and aluminum shops have also been exempted from lockdown.

Read More: Punjab to observe complete lockdown for three days

Earlier today, the Punjab government had decided to impose a three-day complete lockdown in a week.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan talking with ARY News had announced relaxation in lockdown for four days of a week (Monday to Thursday) in which all shops and markets will be allowed to remain open. However, a complete lockdown will be imposed from Friday to Sunday.

He had said that notification of new orders will be issued shortly. “Mega shopping centers and plazas will not benefit from the relaxation in lockdown and will remain closed,” he had added.

Comments

comments