Private schools in Islamabad to remain closed tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: All Private School Association has announced to keep all private schools closed on Thursday (tomorrow) in the view of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March approaching the federal capital tomorrow.

Secretary All Private School Association Abdul Waheed Khan said any untoward incident may take place due to the sit-in, considering this situation, all private schools will remain closed tomorrow.

He added “the security of children is our primary responsibility, for this sake, we have decided to keep schools closed.”

The decision of opening schools on Friday will be taken by tomorrow’s evening after analyzing the scenario, the secretary said.

The participants and organizers of Azadi March are currently in Lahore and would resume the journey towards Islamabad after offering Zuhar prayers.

Earlier, on Oct 27, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had confirmed that an agreement between the political party and administration of Islamabad had been reached on the venue of ‘Azadi March’.

Maulana Fazl in a statement said they would abide by the agreement under which they will hold a rally in a ground near Islamabad’s H-9 sector and not enter the ‘Red Zone’.

