PM’s high-powered probe commission receives case against PPP

ISLAMABAD: The high-powered debt probe commission, formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has received a new case against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The case, related to financial irregularities during the PPP tenure, has been sent to the commission by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

The NHA claimed that packages worth billions were given for Larkana and Multan, which were embezzled during the PPP government.

As per details provided by the NHA, the contractors who were given the tenders of the package, turned out to be involved in fake bank accounts case.

A day earlier, Prime Minister’s debt inquiry commission received its first case to probe against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal.

The case of alleged corruption against the PML-N stalwart was sent by Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Wednesday.

Saeed sent the case to the commission along with all documentary proofs, claiming that Iqbal incurred the loss of about Rs50-70 billion to the national kitty.

The minister has relayed that in 2013, the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal signed a contract for the construction of the Multan-Sukkur motorway with the company of Javed Sadiq.

