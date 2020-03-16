Process to demolish dilapidated building in Karachi underway

KARACHI: The process to demolish a dilapidated building in Nazimabad area of the metropolitan on Monday underway by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials.

The three-storey building situated in Kosar Niazi Colony, tilted to one side, after which, the authorities decided to destroy it. A prior notification in this regard was also sent to the residents for evacuation.

The building is being demolished by the labours as heavy machinery is unable to reach the area due to narrow streets. The three storey building, built on 54 yards, tilted to one side, six years ago.

As many as nine families were living in the building.

Last year on December 30, a six-floor dilapidated building collapsed in Soomra Gali, Ranchore Line, Karachi.

As per details, a six-floor building, having 19 flats tilted had downed earlier in the day. Getting notice of the matter, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials had reached the area and had sealed the building.

Luckily the residents were shifted from the building before it collapsed over the empty godown situated into its surroundings.

