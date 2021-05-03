Deals for procurement of 30m COVID vaccine doses signed: SAPM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said on Monday vaccination of people aged above 40 years against Covid-19 has been started from today.

Briefing the media, he said about 150,000 vaccines are being administered on a daily basis but the government plans to vaccinate 300,000 in a day.

Dr Faisal Sultan said the government has signed deals for procurement of 30 million covid vaccine doses. He said 19 million doses will be received by June this year, clarifing that the government is not relying on donations but 90 per cent of the vaccine doses are being purchased.

He said that 70 million people will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this year.

The SAPM said that local packaging of single dose CanSino vaccine is about to begin in the country. Three million doses of this vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health per month, he added.

