79 fall prey to Covid-19, 4,213 more infected across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 79 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll from the disease to 18,149.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 4,213 new infections emerged when 45,954 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 9.16%, the NCOC said.

Also Read: NCOC issues guidelines for Youm-e-Ali RA, Aitekaf, Eidul Fitr

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases climbed to 834,146 with the addition of 4,213 new cases. Thus far, 728,044 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Statistics 3 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,954

Positive Cases: 4213

Positivity % : 9.16%

Deaths : 79 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 2, 2021

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country has jumped to 5,377.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 306,929, Sindh 285,626, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 120,064, Islamabad 76,209, Balochistan 22,620, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,371 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,327.

Also Read: Pakistan revises land border policy to halt Covid variants transfer

It is noteworthy that over four million people have registered themselves for coronavirus vaccination across Pakistan. Overall 40,33,170 people have got them registered including 24,49,032 male and 15,84,140 female.

Most of the people got them registered for vaccination from Punjab, the largest province of the country. In Punjab 23,84,665 people have opted for vaccination. In Sindh 7,70,101 persons have got them registered for coronavirus vaccination, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4,92,295 people have been in vaccination list.

Comments

comments