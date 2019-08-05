Production orders for Asif Zardari, Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique issued

ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaisar has issued production orders of former president Asif Ali Zardari, ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique to participate in the assembly session.

Asif Ali Zardari, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Saad Rafique are in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody for the investigation of corruption references against them.

With the issuance of the production orders, Zardari, Khaqan and Rafique will be able to attend the current ongoing session of the National Assembly.

On July 19, Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser has issued details of production orders issued for the Members National Assembly (MNAs), who are in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Seven production orders were released for the former railways’ minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and a single time production order was issued for the former president and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Read more: Speaker NA issues details of production orders released for MNAs in NAB custody

Earlier on July 2, PM Imran Khan had ordered to bring amendments to the parliamentary procedure of issuing production orders, sources claimed.

The prime minister was observed saying that money launderers and financially corrupt individuals should not be facilitated via production orders, sources revealed.

Comments

comments