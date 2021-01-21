ISLAMABAD: The federal finance department has on Thursday announced an increase in profit rates of National Savings schemes by an average of 0.97 per cent, ARY News reported.

The profits in the savings certificates Pension Benefit and Behbud Saving have been increased to Rs940 a month than the previous Rs860.

Separately for the Special Saving Certificate will now pay Rs3,900 every six months followed by Defense Saving Certificate which shall pay Rs200,000 every decade.

The increase has been notified via a circular today with an immediate effect that is, starting January 21.

However, it may be noted that Savings Account has been exempted from this increase announced today.

Separately today, the governor of State Bank of Pakistan Dr Reza Baqir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad to brief the premier on the overall economic situation of the country besides discussing the stability in exports, and remittances besides apprising the future targets.

Baqir also informed PM Khan regarding the Roshan Digital Accounts in the meeting.

PM Imran Khan had launched the Roshan Digital Account project aimed at providing digital banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis for the first time in the country in September last year.

