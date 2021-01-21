SBP Governor Reza Baqir calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Thursday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, SBP Governor Reza Baqir briefed the premier on overall economic situation of the country besides discussing the stability in exports and remittances besides apprising the future targets.

Baqir also informed PM Khan regarding the Roshan Digital Accounts in the meeting.

PM Imran Khan had launched the Roshan Digital Account project aimed at providing digital banking facilities to overseas Pakistanis for the first time in the country in September last year.

Read: ‘Good news’ soon for markets about restarting IMF program: SBP governor

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the support of eight major banks in the country launched the Roshan Digital Account project under which Pakistani diaspora could be able to avail the banking facility from a digital payment system and the consumers would be able to open their bank accounts without visiting bank, embassy or consulate.

Under the initiative, the Pakistanis living abroad would be able to operate their accounts without visiting the country and could avail facilities of direct banking, bill payment and other e-commerce facilities.

These accounts could also be used for investments in the stock exchange and property within Pakistan. The consumers would also have the option to either open a Pakistan currency or foreign currency account.

Comments

comments