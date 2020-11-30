Promotion of construction sector to help boost economy: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that promotion of the construction sector will help boost economic activities and create new jobs for the youth, ARY News reported.

Talking to Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority chairman, who called on him in Islamabad, the prime minister directed him to execute new projects by keeping in view all environmental and health aspects. He maintained that environmental protection was among the top priorities of the government.

The prime minister directed to leave no stone unturned in protecting the environment while executing the housing projects.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Islands Development Authority chairman was also called on the prime minister.

Read More: Promotion of construction sector to boost economic activities: PM Imran

Earlier on October 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that promotion of the construction sector will help boost economic activities in the country.

Presiding over a weekly meeting of National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development in Islamabad, PM Imran had said that the development of the construction sector was vital for restoration of the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On the occasion, he had directed the concerned authorities to provide all possible facilities to the construction sector.

Comments

comments