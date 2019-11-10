LAHORE: At least five people were killed and four others were injured in an armed clash between two rival groups over a property dispute in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the police, the firing incident took place in Lahore’s area of Batapur.

Police said that Amjad Group had shot and injured a member of the Rafaqat Group a couple of days earlier over the property dispute.

On the way to the police station, armed men of both groups traded fire in Batapur area. Police said that 9MM and 30 bore pistols were used in the firing.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police after registering a case against armed men of both groups have arrested an attacker in an injured condition.

In another incident of multiple fatalities on November 3, three of a family were shot dead, while another had sustained severe bullet injuries in a firing incident in area of Jora Meera in Abbottabad.

An old enmity said to be the cause of the incident. Unknown attackers opened indiscriminate fire over a family, which resulted in death of three persons on the spot, another member of the family sustained severe wounds, officials said.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital, deceased include a father, son and a cousin, police said.

