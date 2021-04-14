Lahore police clear road blockades laid by religious party protestors

LAHORE: The city police have prepared to launch a crackdown against far-right party demonstrations that have turned violent and vandalizing on Thursday in the metropolitan rendering roads and thoroughfares blockaded, ARY News reported.

According to the details emerging from the grounds giving off battle-ground overtone, the mobs have reportedly vandalized at least one police mobile and charged at personnel with baton and sticks.

Police teams have been assigned the task to clear the roads of any obstruction laid by the protestors as personnel parties have begun amassing on the spots.

By tonight all blockades will have been cleared away, said Lahore police spokesperson.

According to the latest information, out of seven main avenues chocked, two have already been cleared by the personnel.

Bhogiwal Road, Ring Road, and Service Road have been declared clear by the police for traffic passage.

Separately today in Karachi, the protestors of the same far-right religious party have once again taken hold of Hub River Road in Baldia Town suspending traffic of one of the crucial roads which connects Karachi to Hub.

It may be noted that the Sindh Home Department issued orders to arrest three Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Karachi leaders over violation of the law.

The home department has directed law enforcement agencies to arrest three leaders of TLP. The leader includes Maulana Abbas Qadri, Maulana Ghous Baghdadi and Zainul Abdin.

