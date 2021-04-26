Web Analytics
Prototype bus for Karachi Green Line ready in China, Asad Umar says

ISLAMABAD: The federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar said Monday the prototype bus planned for Karachi’s Green Line bus rapid transit (BRT) has been built in China pending approval before the entire fleet is commissioned, ARY News reported.

Once the inspection of the prototype is complete and approved, the 80 buses comprising the Green Line fleet will have been built and will be ready to be transported to Pakistan.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter earlier today from his official handle, Umar said buses will have been in Karachi by the end of July or latest by August start.

READ: Asad Umar reviews pace of Green Line BRT, KCR projects

Earlier this month, Asad Umar had chaired a meeting on Karachi transport projects here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal minister chaired a meeting on the Karachi Green Line BRT, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) projects to review the pace of work.

The meeting briefed the minister that the feasibility study of the Karachi Circular Railway would be completed by the end of August 2021.

