Prototype-bus-for-Karachi-Green-Line-ready-in-China,-Asad-Umar-says

ISLAMABAD: The federal minister for planning and development Asad Umar said Monday the prototype bus planned for Karachi’s Green Line bus rapid transit (BRT) has been built in China pending approval before the entire fleet is commissioned, ARY News reported.

Once the inspection of the prototype is complete and approved, the 80 buses comprising the Green Line fleet will have been built and will be ready to be transported to Pakistan.

کراچی گرین لائن ٹرانسپورٹ منصوبے کے لئے پروٹو ٹائپ بس چائنہ میں تیار کر لی گئی. انسپیکشن منظوری کے بعد 80 بسوں کی تعمیر شروع ہو جائے گی اور انشاءاللہ جولائی کے آخر یا اگست کے شروع میں یہ بسیں کراچی پہنچ جائیں گی pic.twitter.com/1KNUpFnzTW — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 26, 2021

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter earlier today from his official handle, Umar said buses will have been in Karachi by the end of July or latest by August start.

Earlier this month, Asad Umar had chaired a meeting on Karachi transport projects here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the federal minister chaired a meeting on the Karachi Green Line BRT, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) projects to review the pace of work.

The meeting briefed the minister that the feasibility study of the Karachi Circular Railway would be completed by the end of August 2021.

