Proud of my team for helping navigate our country through Covid-19 crisis: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Twitter statement on Sunday said he is proud of his team for helping him continue to navigate the country through the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a news story about smart lockdowns being enforced by European Union countries to curb the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease, he said: “My team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns.”

“I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the Covid19 crisis. InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis.”

The country reported 4,072 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 83 more associated deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 202,954 and casualties to 4,118.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,072 new infections were detected after 25,013 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.2 million tests have been conducted in the country while 106,213 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment and 92,624 patients have recuperated from the disease.

78,267 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 74, 202 in Punjab, 25,380 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10,261 in Balochistan, 12, 395 in Islamabad, 1,027 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,423 in Gilgit Baltistan.

