Provinces asked to make arrangements for reopening of schools

ISLAMABAD: Following the decision taken by the National Coordination Committee (NCC), the Ministry of Federal Education on Friday asked all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to make arrangements for reopening of educational institutions from September 15 with strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

The ministry asked the authorities to put COVID-19 SOPs in place before the resumption of educational activities in their concerned provinces. All the provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been provided a copy of the decision made by the NCC about reopening of schools.

Education department’s administrative offices will be reopened form 15th of July while the final decision about the resumption of classes will be taken in last week of August, said the ministry.

Earlier on July 9, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had announced to reopen educational institutions from September 15 with strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, the education minister had said that the government had decided to resume educational activities from September 15 and provinces had been asked to formulate SOPs for school’s reopening in that regard.

“The situation of Covid-19 in the country will be reviewed in August and September before the opening of the educational institutions. If the Covid-19 situation gets better, the educational institutions will reopen from September 15,” he had added.

