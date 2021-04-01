Provinces given doses of Sinopham, CanSino COVID vaccines

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday has provided more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the various parts of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Overall 4,52000 COVID-19 vaccine shots of Sinopham and CanSino have been provided to Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The vaccine jabs were dispatched to provinces in the cold-chain containers via road and by air, the sources said.

Punjab has been provided overall 100,000 vaccine shots including 80,000 jabs of Sinopham and 20,000 doses of single-shot covid-vaccine CanSino, while Sindh has been given 1,12,000 vaccine jabs including 100,000 of Sinopham and 12,000 CanSino.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been supplied 50,000 doses of Sinopham and 9,000 doses of CanSino vaccines, Balochistan 23,000 (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses), Islamabad 23,000 (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses), Azad Kashmir 23,000 ( (including 20,000 Sinopham and 3,000 CanSino doses) and Gilgit-Baltistan region have been provided with 12,000 doses of Sinopham and CanSino covid vaccines.

Read more: SAPM Faisal says provinces free to procure Covid-19 vaccines

Earlier this week, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan had said that provinces were free to import Covid-19 vaccines.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM had said that ” there is no NOC requirement or any NOC pending or bar for any provincial government to procure coronavirus vaccines.”

Comments

comments