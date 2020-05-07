Provincial education body to decide on matric exams: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that the steering committee meeting of the Sindh education department scheduled in the coming days would decide regarding the matric exams in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

He said the decision on ninth and matric exams would be taken after consultation during the meeting of the education steering committee.

“All stake holders are members of the body,” Saeed Ghani said while announcing the committee would also decide on the academic year.

He further said that the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting gave authority to the provinces to take decisions on their own.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday announced the cancellation of all board exams across the country as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9.

Speaking after the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting in Islamabad, he said that it has been agreed in the meeting that all educational institutions across the country will remain closed till July 15.

“All board exams have been cancelled and students of class 9th, 10th, 11, and 12 will be promoted for the next grade on the basis of results obtained in the previous class,” he added.

Giving an example, he said a student can get admission in a university on the basis of his 11th class result.

He said the decision has been taken on the consensus of all provinces and added that students will be able to enroll in the next class as soon as the school reopens.

Comments

comments