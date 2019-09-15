Web Analytics
Provision of swift, affordable justice is mission of PM Imran, says Dr Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday said that dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice was the basic ideology of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous said that the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill set the legal condition of disposing of civil cases in civil courts to apex court to two years.

 

She further said that the process of issuing and receiving of legal summons to attendance and witnesses in the court was being linked with modern technology.

Read More: Govt to ensure speedy justice in country: PM Imran Khan

Dr. Firdous said PM Imran Khan was determined to transform the society on the pattern of state of Madinah and the law constituted under his direction will ensure women get their due share in property.

She said the legal aid and justice authority Bill will assist the people incarcerated in Pakistani jails, especially women, children and other deserving prisoners, to get the facility of legal aid.

