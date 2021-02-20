Web Analytics
PSL 2021 kicks off with dazzling opening ceremony

PSL 2021

KARACHI: The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)  kicked off with a glitzy opening ceremony here at National Stadium Karachi, ARY News reported.

The opening ceremony, which was recorded in Turkey, started with the national anthem of Pakistan followed by fireworks. PSL 6 Anthem artists Naseebo Lal, Young Stunners, Aima Baig performed in an opening ceremony.

Defending champions Karachi Kings will lock horns with former champions Quetta Gladiators in the opening match of Pakistan Super League 2021 which will take place at the National Stadium today.

 

The match will start at 8:00 pm.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been made for conducting the event. Only 7,500 fans will be able to witness the matches at NSK due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read More: PSL 2021: Traffic plan for Karachi unveiled

This is the second time that all matches are scheduled to be played in Pakistan including the 3 playoffs and the final match.

In total, 34 matches will be played during the month-long tournament that will conclude on 22nd March with the final to be played in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

